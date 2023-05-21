Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Savannah District 4 Alderman kicks off re-election campaign

By Tyler Manion
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 10:02 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Another Savannah Alderman has announced their bid for re-election.

District four representative Nick Palumbo kicked off his campaign for another term in front of supporters at Hull Park Saturday.

The Alderman spoke about getting through the challenges of the last four years.

Palumbo says there is still more work to do and is hoping to be voted back into his seat.

“We have a lot of challenges ahead of us and a lot of accomplishments behind us. We have been able to achieve the vision 0 pledge, 100% Savannah and so much more. We’re getting back to basics on infrastructure and public safety is serving better than ever before - we’ve seen a dramatic reduction just in this last year,” Palumbo said.

Savannah’s municipal Election Day is November 7.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stopped trains repeatedly hold residents in Georgia town hostage
TitleMax customer gets title back following WTOC Investigation
Jamie Michele Bradley-Brun
Lowcountry mother arrested for drowning child, attempting to drown another, sheriff’s office says
FILE PHOTO: A previous Tybee Island Beach Bum Parade.
Kicking off the summer season with the Beach Bum Parade
Reggie Loper
Documents reveal claims resulting in Effingham Co. commissioner’s arrest

Latest News

Motors for Moms is a charity car show that raises money for single mothers in the area.
Richmond Hill car show benefits area single moms
The graduating class has eight seniors.
Bethesda Academy hosts graduation ceremony
The collision happened near Victory Dr. and Florance St.
Savannah Police: Person driving stolen vehicle runs stop sign, hits officer’s car
All American Football Camp 2023