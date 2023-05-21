Savannah District 4 Alderman kicks off re-election campaign

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Another Savannah Alderman has announced their bid for re-election.

District four representative Nick Palumbo kicked off his campaign for another term in front of supporters at Hull Park Saturday.

The Alderman spoke about getting through the challenges of the last four years.

Palumbo says there is still more work to do and is hoping to be voted back into his seat.

“We have a lot of challenges ahead of us and a lot of accomplishments behind us. We have been able to achieve the vision 0 pledge, 100% Savannah and so much more. We’re getting back to basics on infrastructure and public safety is serving better than ever before - we’ve seen a dramatic reduction just in this last year,” Palumbo said.

Savannah’s municipal Election Day is November 7.

