Savannah Police investigating shooting on Montgomery Cross Road

Savannah Police are investigating a shooting Sunday afternoon.
By WTOC Staff
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police are investigating a shooting Sunday afternoon.

According to a post on social media, the shooting took place on in the 200 block of Montgomery Cross Road.

Police say an adult male sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.

This is a developing story. WTOC will provide updates as they become available.

