Savannah Police investigating shooting on Montgomery Cross Road

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police are investigating a shooting Sunday afternoon.

According to a post on social media, the shooting took place on in the 200 block of Montgomery Cross Road.

SPD is investigating a shooting in the 200 block of Montgomery Cross Roads that resulted in non life threatening injuries to the adult male victim. The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation. No further details are available at this time. — Savannah Police Department (@SavPolice) May 21, 2023

Police say an adult male sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.

This is a developing story. WTOC will provide updates as they become available.

