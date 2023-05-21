Savannah Police: Person driving stolen vehicle runs stop sign, hits officer’s car

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police say an officer’s car was hit and damaged after a person driving a stolen vehicle ran a stop sign.

The Savannah Police Department says it happened around 8:20 P.M. Saturday near the intersection of Victory Drive and Florance Street.

According to SPD, the officer is okay and the person suspected of driving the stolen vehicle was taken into custody.

Stay with WTOC as more information becomes available.

