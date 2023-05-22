14-year-old monster truck driver follows in fathers footsteps

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - At the Monster Truck Spring Nationals Show in Jesup this past weekend, one driver’s age set her apart.

“I am currently the youngest monster truck driver in the world,’ said Faith Phreed.

Usually, at 14 years old you are just learning how to drive, but Faith Phreed, is already behind the wheel.

She said they call her T-bone.

She grew up watching her dad compete and wanted to be just like him.

“My dad’s drove well over 50 I believe now, so I would like to make my way up there and maybe even break his record one day”, said Phreed.

She said he is her role model and best friend.

“He loves it, my first show he had tears running down his face he is so proud.”

She said sometimes they give each other some tough love.

“Usually she would yell at me said I suck or did something wrong but I knew she was gonna love it because when she was a lot younger she was always helping. Always pushing tires and trailers. She would take her little coloring books and would never get out of the seat I could never get her out so I knew at that point in time it was destined for her.”

He said sometimes he worries while she is on the course as any dad would, but he is confident about his little girl and her skills.

“I’m just proud of her and can’t just until she just gets a little older and I can just sit back and watch her for the rest of my life.”

