Bulloch Co. holds “Touch a Truck” event

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - For plenty of youngsters, there are few things cooler than a fire truck or a police car.

Kids and parents in Bulloch County got the chance to that Monday.

Trucks and cars of all sizes filled the Ag Arena for the Public Safety “Touch a Truck” event. Youngsters could see the vehicles that roll out to fires, wrecks and other emergencies.

But they also got to talk to firefighters, EMT’s and others that could one day help them. Organizers say it’s also a chance to meet parents and let them learn a little about what they do.

“The biggest thing is...the public has a lot of questions. And we’re trying to get that information out and give them a positive association with all the different departments,” said Dink Butler with Bulloch County Public Works.

It all coincides with National Public Works Recognition Week. Organizers say it helps put a name or face with the agencies that help.

