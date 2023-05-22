Sky Cams
Camden County deputy arrested in use of force incident, GBI says

(WTOC)
By Natasha Pollard
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 6:52 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A sheriff’s deputy with Camden County was arrested for punching an inmate multiple times, officials say.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, 25-year-old Jacoby Anderson of St. Marys was charged with a count of simple battery and a single count of violation of oath on May 18.

On May 11 the Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney, Keith Higgins, asked the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to look into the incident that happened in March of 2023 involving a use of force incident between Anderson and an inmate at the Camden County Jail.

During GBI’s investigation, it was revealed that Andrson hit an inmate several times with a closed fist which led to his arrest. He was booked at the Camden County Jail on May 18.

Officials say this is an active investigation and once it is complete the case will be given to the Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

