City of Savannah kicking off 100 Days of Summer by hosting pool party

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah Recreation and Leisure Services Department is hosting a pool party to kick off the 100 Days of Summer on May 26.

This will take place from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Bowles Ford Swimming Pool.

The pool party will feature a DJ and free food will be available.

The 100 Days of Summer is an initiative offering a wide range of activities for the youth during the summer months.

Programs include low or no-cost camps, sports opportunities, and recreational activities such as swimming.

Click here to learn more.

100 Days of summer (City of Savannah)

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.