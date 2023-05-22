Cloudy with scattered showers

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Our work week starts out mostly dry with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. Other than a few inland showers, the weather shouldn’t slow down our morning commute.

Most of us are dry this morning, but there there are a few small downpours out there. pic.twitter.com/NfcZhjx0LZ — Andrew Gorton WTOC (@AndrewGortonWx) May 22, 2023

A cold front is draped across out southern communities with high pressure to the north. This will allow cooler air to filter in, capping highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. We’ll also see a decent chance at afternoon showers and storms that will simmer down in the evening.

Tuesday looks like a similar setup for us, so plan on the chance for rain in the afternoon. Temperatures will be a bit cooler though, with more of us only making it into the upper 70s during the afternoon.

Our afternoon chance for rain continues on Wednesday with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Temperatures inch closer to 80 for highs for the end of the week and start of the weekend, but our rain chances will be dependent on a low-pressure system off the southeastern coast. Generally speaking, coastal communities have a slightly better chance of rain during this time. Highs return to the mis 80s by Sunday.

Tropical update: A broad area of low-pressure northeast of Bermuda has a 10 percent chance of development over the next five days. This system will move to the north this week. We will keep an eye on it! No concerns now.

Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

