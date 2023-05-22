Frank Callen Boys and Girls Club annual golf tournament underway

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Golfers hitting the greens for a great cause Monday.

The Frank Callen Boys and Girls Club held its annual golf outing at the Wilmington Island Savannah Country Club.

Business leaders, and local organizations chipping and putting to help make a different in hundreds of young peoples lives.

They even had some of their alumni out there.

That includes rapper and college basketball champion Flau’jae Johnson as well as two-time national college football champion Nolan Smith Junior for the bulldogs.

“This is what it’s all about, to help us get the funds. It funds all the programs we do. I’m playing with one of the heads of the Savannah Philharmonic. So we have music composition for our kids. We do film production. We also do IXL programs so we’re doing math, science language skills at the club.”

Lindsay says the Savannah club is now 106 years old.

He also says they are the first ever charter boys and girls club in the state of Georgia.

