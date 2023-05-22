Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Frank Callen Boys and Girls Club annual golf tournament underway

Frank Callen Boys and Girls Club annual golf outing
Frank Callen Boys and Girls Club annual golf outing(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Golfers hitting the greens for a great cause Monday.

The Frank Callen Boys and Girls Club held its annual golf outing at the Wilmington Island Savannah Country Club.

Business leaders, and local organizations chipping and putting to help make a different in hundreds of young peoples lives.

They even had some of their alumni out there.

That includes rapper and college basketball champion Flau’jae Johnson as well as two-time national college football champion Nolan Smith Junior for the bulldogs.

“This is what it’s all about, to help us get the funds. It funds all the programs we do. I’m playing with one of the heads of the Savannah Philharmonic. So we have music composition for our kids. We do film production. We also do IXL programs so we’re doing math, science language skills at the club.”

Lindsay says the Savannah club is now 106 years old.

He also says they are the first ever charter boys and girls club in the state of Georgia.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TitleMax customer gets title back following WTOC Investigation
The collision happened near Victory Dr. and Florance St.
Savannah Police: Person driving stolen vehicle runs stop sign, hits officer’s car
Savannah Police are investigating a shooting Sunday afternoon.
Savannah Police investigating shooting on Montgomery Cross Road
Ricky Easterling
Glynn Co. Police investigating fatal shooting on St. Simons Island
1 person injured after shooting at Westlake Apartment Complex

Latest News

100 Days of summer
City of Savannah kicking off 100 Days of Summer by hosting pool party
Overcoming by Faith Church hosts family fun day
Overcoming by Faith Church hosts family fun day
Family fun day held in Effingham Co.
Registration open for summer sports camps in Port Wentworth