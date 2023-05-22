Graduation week begins for Savannah-Chatham County schools

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a big week for thousands of Chatham County high school students.

Graduations for the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System students begin Monday morning, and all the ceremonies are happening at the Enmarket Arena.

With around 2,000 students graduating from 12 schools, the school district says they are excited and ready to celebrate.

For the second straight year, every graduating senior across the school district will have the opportunity to walk across the stage at Enmarket Arena. That includes the Savannah Chatham E-Learning Academy holding its first ever ceremony.

The first graduation of the week will see New Hampstead students and families take over the arena at 9 a.m. Monday morning.

For the full schedule of graduation ceremonies, please click here.

