Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Independent autopsy released on Fulton inmate ‘eaten alive’ by bed bugs

Lashawn Thompson was found dead in his jail cell after being in the Fulton County Jail for three months on a misdemeanor charge.
Autopsy on Lashawn Thompson to be released Monday
Autopsy on Lashawn Thompson to be released Monday(Ben Crump Law (via family of Lashawn Thompson))
By Rebekka Schramm and Tim Darnell
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 7:34 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Attorneys and supporters of an inmate allegedly “eaten alive” by bed bugs last year inside the Fulton County Jail called Lashawn Thompson’s death “one of the most deplorable in-custody deaths in the history of America.”

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump led a news conference Monday in which he unveiled an independent autopsy that, supporters said, showed Thompson died from a fatal cardiac arrythmia due to dehydration, rapid weight loss, severe neglect and decompensating and untreated schizophrenia.

“This is inexcusable,” another attorney, Michael Harper, said. “This cannot happen in Fulton County.”

The autopsy was conducted by Dr. Roger Mitchell, chair of pathology at Howard University in Washington, D.C. Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, now a civil rights activist, paid for the autopsy, Crump said.

READ THE INDEPENDENT AUTOPSY HERE

“This was not a natural death,” Crump said. He cited the autopsy’s findings that Thompson’s death was caused by severe neglect, untreated schizophrenia, poor living conditions, malnutrition and weight loss, dehydration and body-insect infestation.

Thompson, 35, was found dead in his jail cell in September after being in the Fulton jail for three months on a misdemeanor battery charge. He had been housed in the psychiatric wing of the jail because of mental health issues.

RELATED: Family wants answers after man ‘eaten alive’ by bed bugs in county jail, attorney says

The death prompted Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat to force out three top jail administrators.

Crump called the Fulton jail “a torture chamber” and that Thompson was “neglected to death. A postmortem toxicology showed negative results for schizophrenia medication/treatment.”

Crump also said a lawsuit has not been filed in the case.

Crump and Harper were joined Monday by Georgia NAACP President Gerald Griggs and Rev. Jamal Bryant.

Griggs said his organization has three demands: “Make this family whole. Someone needs to be charged. Policy and legislation must be made to prevent this from ever happening again.”

FULL VIDEO COVERAGE FROM ATLANTA NEWS FIRST

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Related Content

An attorney says a man in jail for three months was found dead in a jail cell after being eaten...
Family wants answers after man ‘eaten alive’ by bed bugs in county jail, attorney says
Demonstrators gathered outside the Fulton County Jail, alongside Lashawn Thompson's family and...
Rally held outside of Fulton Co. Jail for inmate ‘eaten alive’ by bed bugs

Most Read

TitleMax customer gets title back following WTOC Investigation
The collision happened near Victory Dr. and Florance St.
Savannah Police: Person driving stolen vehicle runs stop sign, hits officer’s car
Savannah Police are investigating a shooting Sunday afternoon.
Savannah Police investigating shooting on Montgomery Cross Road
Ricky Easterling
Glynn Co. Police investigating fatal shooting on St. Simons Island
1 person injured after shooting at Westlake Apartment Complex

Latest News

Tralee Hale
Former UGA football mom beats cancer, now helping raise awareness
U.S. Sen. Tim Scott announced his White House bid at his alma mater in North Charleston Monday...
‘I choose freedom, hope, opportunity’: Tim Scott announces presidential bid
Recent high school graduate arrested after chase with Liberty Co. deputies
Graduation week begins for Savannah-Chatham County schools