Jasper Co. council begins process to implement temporary halt on new developments

South Carolina flag
South Carolina flag(Madison Martin)
By WTOC Staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Jasper County Council has voted to begin looking into a temporary halt on development in the Ridgeland area.

The areas are along the Broad River, Highways 170, 462, Bees Creek Road and Okeetee Club.

The council voiced its concern over the impact of the new developments and how to protect open space and natural habitats. The approval includes a 270-day halt to new commercial and residential development.

The temporary moratorium requires two additional votes by county council and a public hearing June 5. The halt begins after the final approval of the ordinance.

Council Chairman Martin Sauls says they want to make sure they put protections in place.

He said in a prepared statement, “This moratorium will allow the county time to assess current zoning ordinances, preserve critical environmentally sensitive land, but also determine what areas may be suitable for development as well.”

