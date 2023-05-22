Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Massive sharks ping along East Coast heading into Memorial Day weekend

Breton, a 13-foot--inch” white male shark weighing over 1,400 pounds also pinged near the Outer...
Breton, a 13-foot--inch” white male shark weighing over 1,400 pounds also pinged near the Outer Banks in North Carolina.(OCEARCH)
By Debra Worley
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Several sharks are pinging along the eastern coast just ahead of the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

According to OCEARCH, a nonprofit organization that tracks great white sharks and other large marine species, Ironbound and Rose pinged off South Carolina, while Breton and Anne Bonny pinged near the Outer Banks in North Carolina.

Ironbound is a massive 12-foot-4-inch white male shark weighing nearly 1,200 pounds. He is named after West Ironbound Island near Lunenburg, Nova Scotia.

Rose is no stranger to the East Coast during the Memorial Day holiday weekend. The 10-foot-5 female pinged along the Carolina coast in 2021.

Breton, another massive 13-foot-3 white male shark weighing over 1,400 pounds also pinged along the Carolina coast just before the holiday weekend in 2021.

Anne Bonny was just tagged April 21 in the Outer Banks. The 9-foot-3 juvenile white shark weighs 425 pounds and has been hanging around the waters off the North Carolina coast since being tagged.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TitleMax customer gets title back following WTOC Investigation
The collision happened near Victory Dr. and Florance St.
Savannah Police: Person driving stolen vehicle runs stop sign, hits officer’s car
Savannah Police are investigating a shooting Sunday afternoon.
Savannah Police investigating shooting on Montgomery Cross Road
Ricky Easterling
Glynn Co. Police investigating fatal shooting on St. Simons Island
1 person injured after shooting at Westlake Apartment Complex

Latest News

William, a 12-year-old witness, captured photos of the Good Samaritan helping the ducklings...
Man struck, killed by car while helping ducks safely cross road
Deborah Garner
Trial for December 2017 murder begins with jury selection
FILE - Bryan Kohberger, left, looks toward his attorney, public defender Anne Taylor, right,...
Suspect ‘stands silent’ in slayings of 4 Idaho college students; judge enters not guilty pleas
Rick Hoyt, center, is pushed by his father Dick, left, along the Boston Marathon course, April...
Rick Hoyt, who became a Boston Marathon fixture with father pushing wheelchair, has died at 61
Man struck, killed by car while helping ducks safely cross road