Recent high school graduate arrested after chase with Liberty Co. deputies

Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By WTOC Staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A recent Liberty County High school graduate is facing several charges after police say he led them on a high-speed chase on Sunday.

Deputies say it all started on Leroy Coffer Highway when a deputy tried to pull over two cars for speeding. That led to a high speed chase. The deputy lost sight of one of the cars.

Deputies say the driver of the other car went into oncoming traffic on Highway 84 without headlights. That driver has been identified as 18-year-old Michael Bostic.

A deputy used his cruiser to stop Bostic. The car then hit the front passenger side of the deputy’s car.

Neither of the deputies nor Bostic were injured.

Bostic was taken into custody for several charges including fleeing or attempting to elude and reckless driving.

Bostic is expected to make his first court appearance on Monday.

