Another cloudy day with showers around!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Temperatures start out slightly cooler than yesterday with more upper 60s around at daybreak.

We will also see showers around, especially along the coast and I-95. Temperatures warm to the lower 70s by lunchtime with scattered showers and a weaker storm or two possible during the afternoon. It’ll be a breezy afternoon, with northeasterly gusts over 20 miles per hour possible. Highs will reach the upper 70s, followed by a diminishing rain chance in the evening.

Wednesday starts out in the mid 60s with highs once again in the upper 70s, this is about 5-10 degrees below average for this time of the year! Our showers and storms won’t be as widespread on Wednesday, as they will be focused more on forming along the sea breeze.

Temperatures inch closer to 80 for highs for the end of the week and start of the weekend, but our rain chances will be dependent on a low-pressure system moving from our south toward the southeastern coast. Generally speaking, coastal communities have a slightly better chance of rain during this time. Highs return to the mid 80s by Memorial Day.

