Band that includes Billy Bob Thornton performing at the Mars Theater

SPRINGFIELD, Ga. (WTOC) - The band, the Boxmasters, will be performing in June at the Mars Theater in Springfield.

The band may be familiar to some, but for those not aware, the band includes famous actor Billy Bob Thornton.

Thornton has appeared in films like One False Move, Sling Blade, Armageddon, and Bad Santa.

The Boxmasters will take the stage at Mars Theater at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 13.

For more information, please click here.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.