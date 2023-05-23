Sky Cams
Facebook group raises thousands to pay for students’ lunches in Effingham Co.

By Camille Syed
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Effingham County community coming together to help children get hot meals.

A Facebook group brought people together to raise thousands for the Effingham County public schools lunch fund.

“It’s amazing.”

Trish Nutting who helps run this “Shop small/support local” Facebook group says she and other Marlow elementary parents got this message. It says in an effort to clear student lunch accounts, students with an outstanding balance will be given cheese sandwiches and sides until their credit is cleared.

So, she made a post in the Facebook group with a goal of covering the county’s outstanding balance of nearly $2,900. The owners of Wright Wicks in Springfield, Josh and Heather Wright also shared the message.

In hours they were able to raise about $3,200 thanks to several people, including a generous, anonymous donation.

“I spoke to a few parents that had given donations and they were grateful whether if it was for their children or just because they’ve been that kid before where they received the really simple lunch and it’s embarrassing for them, so they were grateful kids didn’t have to go through that,” said Trish Nutting.

Effingham counties school nutrition administrator says they’ve received more than $10,000 to go towards students, who have reached their charge limit as well as paying off negative balances.

Thanks to their efforts, the Effingham County School District will now accept donations for their school lunch program year-round.

