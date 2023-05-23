Opening statements, witness testimony begins in December 2017 murder trial

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Day two of the Deborah Garner trial kicked off Tuesday with opening statements and witness testimony.

Garner is accused of shooting and killing 38-year-old Eric Jenkins in Savannah.

Prosecutors broke down security footage minute by minute from former Savannah bar The Jinx in the early morning of December 30th 2017.

That’s the day prosecutors say Deborah Garner murdered Eric Jenkins.

Mia Phan took to the stand testifying she met Garner at the Jinx.

Security footage played in court shows the two leaving the bar together and getting into Garner’s car parked outside where prosecutors say the two had a drink.

Prosecutors also say Phan had a purse with her when she got in the car.

30 minutes later, the video shows Phan leaving Garner’s car without her purse.

Prosecutors claim Phan later told police she had a 38-caliber gun in her purse for protection.

Phan says she doesn’t remember much after leaving Garner’s car.

“...to the point where I fallout, get wasted, or don’t remember anything, that is not me,” said Phan.

Hours later, security cam footage shows Garner appear back outside The Jinx where two bar staff testified she got into an altercation with a patron and a bouncer before being asked to leave and driving off.

Prosecutors later showing photos from the crime scene of items Phan testified were those from her purse.

Two investigators who worked for the Savannah Police Department also testified showing body cam footage from the shooting scene and identified a black hat prosecutors say Jenkins was wearing when he was shot.

As for the defense, Garner’s lawyer asked Phan and the former Jinx employees about his client’s demeanor on Dec. 30 2017.

He said Garner served in the military before working as a civilian for the Department of Defense.

Garner was taken into custody in 2018 at Fort Knox in Kentucky.

Her lawyer says she isn’t a criminal and had to use deadly force to prevent harm to herself.

He says Garner will take the stand during the trial.

