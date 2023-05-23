Public library system offering reading challenge to keep kids engaged this summer

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The school year comes to an end on Tuesday for Savannah-Chatham County Public School students.

But educators are asking parents to keep kids engaged over the summer break.

The Teacher of the Year for the district, said that one of the easiest and most important ways you can keep kids from falling into learning loss is by getting them to read. And if you need a little help getting your kids excited about it, Live Oak Public Libraries are here to help.

The library system will be holding a summer reading program this year, and the idea is simple. The idea is for kids - and adults as well - to read ten hours over the summer, or more.

Kids have a chance to earn prizes as they go, and when they hit ten hours, they’ll be entered for a chance to win a grand prize.

Since it is summer, those that run the program say that it’s a good time for kids to learn more about what they like to read.

“We also want to encourage in the summertime that kids read what they’re interested in. Yeah, they want to read at grade level but if they want to read some fun favorites from when they were younger, or they want to read graphic novels, it’s a time where they can explore things that they are actually interested in. And when kids are engaging in books that way, they’re more likely to enjoy reading,” Live Oak Public Libraries Regional Youth Services Librarian, Kasey Haessler said.

There will also be special events held throughout the summer at different libraries, including workshops and movie nights. Starting June 1, there will also be free lunches available Monday-Friday, provided by America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia.

For more details about the summer reading challenge, events, and free lunches, please click here.

