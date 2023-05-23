Skilled to Work: Savannah Tech launching new Electric Vehicle program

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - When Savannah Tech resumes classes next week, it’s launching a new Electric Vehicle program in partnership with Hyundai.

It’s quiet inside in the Automotive Technology Center at Savannah Tech.

The Summer semester is still a week away but an electric buzz is already building.

“Literally, after the press release on it, I had four different students call me at home at night like, ‘Hey, what do I need to do to get in this?’” Head of Automotive Department Anthony Hobbs said.

On May 10, Hyundai and Savannah Tech signed a new partnership creating a new Electric Vehicle Professional certificate and a direct path to employment at the automaker’s new E-V plant in Bryan County.

“They wanted people that they hiring to run the machines to produce these cars to understand what’s going on and how those cars are working,” Tal Loos said.

While the announcement may have expedited this new E-V certificate program. Hyundai approached Savannah Tech because of the skills it’s already teaching.

“First intro class we already had in place. The electrical class, we already had that in place, and then the EV-hybrid class, we already had in place as well. So we pulled them together and put that in there.”

“The electric car is still similar to what we’re driving. We still have tires, we still have brakes, we still have all the supporting systems. They’re just run off high voltage.”

“The biggest thing that we’re gonna be teaching is safety, safety, safety.”

Anthony Hobbs heads the Automotive Department at Savannah Tech.

He’s spending his time between semesters making a checklist.”

“We need some fully electric vehicles to train on. Everything we have right now are hybrids.”

“It’s just a matter of getting everything in, getting it approved, getting all the infrastructure in for us. We’re still in the process of adding charging stations. We’re still getting some test equipment in. I just got a bunch of stuff yesterday.”

In addition to adding new technology instructors will get their own update too.

“Myself and all my other instructors are going for a week training next week just on EV stuff... I’m really looking forward to see what have I not thought about that we need.”

“Just to make sure that we’re up to date on the latest and greatest of what, what’s out there.”

And make sure Savannah Tech grads are there when the first cars roll off the line in two years.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.