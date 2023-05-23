Sky Cams
Tybee Island Marine Science Center to celebrate World Turtle Day

(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 10:23 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - The Tybee Island Marine Science Center is commemorating World Turtle Day!

The day was created to celebrate and protect turtles and their habitats worldwide.

The Science Center is hosting a Coastal Waves Series Program Tuesday at 6 p.m.

You’ll learn about the different species living in marshes in the area, hear from a sea turtle biologist on diamondback terrapin turtles, and get to hold a hatchling!

Registration is $25 per person. To register, click here.

