Tybee Island Marine Science Center to celebrate World Turtle Day

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - The Tybee Island Marine Science Center is commemorating World Turtle Day!

The day was created to celebrate and protect turtles and their habitats worldwide.

The Science Center is hosting a Coastal Waves Series Program Tuesday at 6 p.m.

You’ll learn about the different species living in marshes in the area, hear from a sea turtle biologist on diamondback terrapin turtles, and get to hold a hatchling!

Registration is $25 per person. To register, click here.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.