Tybee Island Marine Science Center to celebrate World Turtle Day
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 10:23 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - The Tybee Island Marine Science Center is commemorating World Turtle Day!
The day was created to celebrate and protect turtles and their habitats worldwide.
The Science Center is hosting a Coastal Waves Series Program Tuesday at 6 p.m.
You’ll learn about the different species living in marshes in the area, hear from a sea turtle biologist on diamondback terrapin turtles, and get to hold a hatchling!
Registration is $25 per person. To register, click here.
