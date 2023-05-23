Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Volunteers helping create American flag display at Mighty 8th Air Force Museum

By Kyle Jordan
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 10:55 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - 26,000 American flags will soon be covering the grounds at the National Museum of the Mighty Eighth Air Force.

The flags honor the 26,000 Eighth Air Force airmen who died in World War II.

Creating the display requires a lot of help. Volunteers are asked to come Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and 9 a.m. to noon on Wednesday to help place the flags.

The display will be open to view starting Friday beginning with an opening ceremony at 9:30 a.m.

They will be up through Memorial Day on Monday.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TitleMax customer gets title back following WTOC Investigation
Savannah Police are investigating a shooting Sunday afternoon.
Savannah Police investigating shooting on Montgomery Cross Road
1 person injured after shooting at Westlake Apartment Complex
Deborah Garner
Trial for December 2017 murder begins with jury selection
Recent high school graduate arrested after chase with Liberty Co. deputies

Latest News

The Original Gullah Festival is this weekend
The Original Gullah Festival is this weekend
Lion Dancing in Forsyth Park
Lion Dancing in Forsyth Park
Hinesville rescue pairing service dogs with veterans
Hinesville rescue pairing service dogs with veterans
Savannah Philharmonic holding summer educational programs
Savannah Philharmonic holding summer educational programs