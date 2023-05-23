Volunteers helping create American flag display at Mighty 8th Air Force Museum

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - 26,000 American flags will soon be covering the grounds at the National Museum of the Mighty Eighth Air Force.

The flags honor the 26,000 Eighth Air Force airmen who died in World War II.

Creating the display requires a lot of help. Volunteers are asked to come Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and 9 a.m. to noon on Wednesday to help place the flags.

The display will be open to view starting Friday beginning with an opening ceremony at 9:30 a.m.

They will be up through Memorial Day on Monday.

