15-year-old overcomes trauma after life threatening ATV hit-and-run accident

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Jonathan Torres took pictures as a healthy 15-year-old Wednesday, but just months ago he was in a serious ATV accident and has had a remarkable recovery.

Torres recovered after a life threatening ATV hit and run accident in January. Memorial Health doctors welcomed him back today for a victory lap and a surprise.

“We rarely get to see people do so well so it is amazing.”

After Torres was the halls of Memorial Health Children’s Hospital thanking staff for their role in his recovery, he was awarded the Trauma Survivor of the Year Award.

Friends, family, teachers and doctors celebrated his recovery.

Torres’s ATV hit and run accident left him in the hospital more than a month. He withstood a skull replacement and several other procedures. His recovery bringing his mother to tears.

“I was praying to God that he could recover from his accident and now we know the doctors were working on my son. They did an amazing job,” Veronica Torres, Jonathan’s Mom said.

Doctors say many people in ATV accidents don’t survive, but Torres was the exception

“I’m happy but I feel bad for the people that didn’t come out like I did. I’m also happy about the fact that I can go to school and do everything I used to do but it will take time,” Jonathan Torres said.

But Torres is happy he has that time to spend with people who love him.

“I feel good. I don’t have any pain. I don’t have anything really.”

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.