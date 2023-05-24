Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Bat near Forsyth Park tests positive for rabies

Bat generic
Bat generic(Andy Morffew / CC BY 2.0)
By WTOC Staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 8:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A bat near Forsyth Park has tested positive for rabies, according to the Coastal Health District.

The Chatham County Health Department’s Environmental Health office wants to remind remind visitors and visitors to avoid contact with wild animals and ensure pets are properly vaccinated against rabies.

They say the bat was caught by a domestic cat inside a home near Forsyth Park and was brought to a local veterinarian. The veterinarian notified the Health Department, who then tested the bat for rabies

The cat was current on its rabies vaccination, according to the Coastal Health District. They say the resident had recently received post-exposure rabies treatment and is not considered at risk

They say the resident is working with a wildlife removal company to ensure any other bats are removed from the property.

The Coastal Health District wants to remind everyone that several species of wild animals in our area can carry rabies, including raccoons, foxes, and bats. Rabies is a potentially deadly virus that is primarily spread by infected animals.

They have released tips to protect primarily spread by infected animals. They say following these tips could protect your family:

  • Avoid contact with animals you don’t know.
  • Make sure your pets receive the proper immunizations. Dogs and cats should get rabies vaccines after 12 weeks of age, followed by a booster shot within one year and vaccination every 1-3 years depending on veterinary recommendation and vaccine used.
  • Do not handle, feed, or unintentionally attract wild animals with open garbage cans or by leaving pet food out at night.
  • Never adopt wild animals or bring them into your home. Do not try to nurse sick animals to health. Call animal control or a properly licensed animal rescue agency for assistance.
  • Teach children to never handle unfamiliar animals, wild or domestic, even if they appear friendly. “Love your own, leave other animals alone” is a good principle for children to learn.

Symptoms of rabies in animals include a change in behavior, biting, aggression, showing no fear of natural enemies (such as humans), foaming at the mouth, and paralysis. If an animal ever bites you, seek medical care immediately and contact Chatham County Animal Services at 912.652.6575 and the Chatham County Environmental Health office at 912.356.2160.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tony Davis
Substitute teacher arrested following incident at Guyton Elementary in Effingham Co.
Deborah Garner
Trial for December 2017 murder begins with jury selection
FILE - Police said Officer David Danielson immediately called for medical treatment for the...
4-year-old hit by police cruiser driven by on-duty officer, authorities say
Gullah Geechee area
Developer appeals Beaufort Co. Council’s decision to block golf courses in historic Gullah Geechee area
Christopher Wright, 43, died from a traumatic brain injury after his fiancée says a group of...
Father dies in assault over middle school fight, family says

Latest News

Man accused of killing 5 people in boat crash due in court Wednesday
Court date for man accused of beating ex-wife into coma pushed back
Mark Stegall
Man accused of killing 5 people in boat crash due in court Wednesday
Michael Williams
Court date for man accused of beating ex-wife into coma pushed back