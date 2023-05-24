Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Family receives gift from Johnson High on what would have been their daughter’s graduation

Andralea Robinson passed away seven years ago from a rare disease
Andreal & Lawarence Robinson
Andreal & Lawarence Robinson(Sam Bauman WTOC)
By Sam Bauman
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 1:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a big week for high schoolers all across our area as many will walk across the stage, get their diploma and graduate.

But for one local family this won’t be the week of celebration they once dreamed of.

“She was very fun, energetic, loved basketball. She was just a people person period,” said Andreal Robinson.

“And she was very smart,” added her husband Lawarence.

Even after seven years not a day goes by that the Robinson’s’ don’t think of their daughter.

“That beautiful smile. When I think of my daughter, the smile, oh my gosh,” recalls Andreal.

But when their daughter, Andralea, was just eleven years old.

“She got sick on a Sunday and she died on a Tuesday. Just like that, no warning, no nothing.”

What they didn’t know at the time was Andralea had developed Myocarditis.

“Inflammation at the heart. There’s a big wall (the myocardium), that (when inflamed) actually stops the heart from pumping blood,” explains Andreal.

A loss they still carry with them, “every holiday is hard. Every moment is hard.”

As another big moment was approaching, what would have been Andralea’s graduation, they could feel those emotions again stirring inside them, that is until they were given this.

“When I actually received it was very emotional. I cried, of course, I cried,” said Andreal of the diploma jacket.

Just as her parents had never forgot her smile, or the way she made them feel, it would seem her community hasn’t either.

“I still have her friends call me to this day. I have her friends call me, ‘are you okay? Do you need anything?’ That says a lot about my daughter, she was a very lovable person,” Andreal says.

So, even though they won’t get to watch their daughter walk across the stage for graduation, they can find comfort knowing so many of those students who did will forever carry a piece of their daughter with them.

“I just want to tell all the kids at Sol C Johnson High School congratulations.”

The Robinson family also wants other families to be aware of the warning signs and symptoms of myocarditis which includes:

- Signs of a viral infection

- Rapid or abnormal heart rhythms.

- Shortness of breath, while active or resting

- Chest pain

- Unusual tiredness

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tony Davis
Substitute teacher arrested following incident at Guyton Elementary in Effingham Co.
Deborah Garner
Trial for December 2017 murder begins with jury selection
Mark Stegall
Arraignment date set for man accused of killing 5 people in boat crash
FILE - Police said Officer David Danielson immediately called for medical treatment for the...
4-year-old hit by police cruiser driven by on-duty officer, authorities say
Gullah Geechee area
Developer appeals Beaufort Co. Council’s decision to block golf courses in historic Gullah Geechee area

Latest News

Eat It & Like It
Eat It & Like It
Eat It & Like It
Eat It & Like It
Band that includes Billy Bob Thornton performing at the Mars Theater
Ryan & Asia Davis
Building on a foundation of joy