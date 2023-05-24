Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Man accused of killing 5 people in boat crash due in court Wednesday

Mark Stegall
Mark Stegall(Chatham County Sheriff's Office)
By Shea Schrader
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 6:16 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A man accused of killing five people in a boat crash on the Wilmington River last Memorial Day weekend is due in court Wednesday.

Mark Stegall was the driver of that boat. According to Stegall’s indictment, he was driving the boat under the influence of alcohol.

The crash killed one person in his boat, as well as four people in a different boat who were all from the same family.

Stegall is now being charged with several things including homicide by vessel and reckless operation of a vessel. Stegall was granted bond in September and has been out of jail ever since.

Wednesday, his case is back in front of a judge for a status hearing.

When Stegall was first released, the conditions of his bond were that he couldn’t operate a boat and he can only drive a car to go to work, doctors’ appointments, or to meet his lawyer. He also can’t drink alcohol and can’t have any contact with victims.

In March, his bond was amended to allow him to travel once a month to visit a family member in another part of Georgia.

According to court filings, Memorial Hospital was subpoenaed and asked for the medical records of two of the victims in the crash.

Court documents show those records, as well as surveillance footage from various boat clubs marinas, and the United States Coast Guard could be used as evidence in this case.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tony Davis
Substitute teacher arrested following incident at Guyton Elementary in Effingham Co.
Deborah Garner
Trial for December 2017 murder begins with jury selection
FILE - Police said Officer David Danielson immediately called for medical treatment for the...
4-year-old hit by police cruiser driven by on-duty officer, authorities say
Gullah Geechee area
Developer appeals Beaufort Co. Council’s decision to block golf courses in historic Gullah Geechee area
Christopher Wright, 43, died from a traumatic brain injury after his fiancée says a group of...
Father dies in assault over middle school fight, family says

Latest News

Michael Williams
Court date for man accused of beating ex-wife into coma pushed back
THE News at 11
Bulloch Co. Sheriff’s Office urges caution over trailer sale scam, five suspects arrested
THE News at 11
Facebook group raises thousands to pay for students’ lunches in Effingham Co.
Bulloch County Sheriff's Office
Bulloch Co. Sheriff’s Office urges caution over trailer sale scam, five suspects arrested