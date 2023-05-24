Man accused of killing 5 people in boat crash due in court Wednesday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A man accused of killing five people in a boat crash on the Wilmington River last Memorial Day weekend is due in court Wednesday.

Mark Stegall was the driver of that boat. According to Stegall’s indictment, he was driving the boat under the influence of alcohol.

The crash killed one person in his boat, as well as four people in a different boat who were all from the same family.

Stegall is now being charged with several things including homicide by vessel and reckless operation of a vessel. Stegall was granted bond in September and has been out of jail ever since.

Wednesday, his case is back in front of a judge for a status hearing.

When Stegall was first released, the conditions of his bond were that he couldn’t operate a boat and he can only drive a car to go to work, doctors’ appointments, or to meet his lawyer. He also can’t drink alcohol and can’t have any contact with victims.

In March, his bond was amended to allow him to travel once a month to visit a family member in another part of Georgia.

According to court filings, Memorial Hospital was subpoenaed and asked for the medical records of two of the victims in the crash.

Court documents show those records, as well as surveillance footage from various boat clubs marinas, and the United States Coast Guard could be used as evidence in this case.

