Man arraigned on murder charges in Wayne Co.

Lanis Brown
Lanis Brown(Wayne County Sheriff's Office)
By WTOC Staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WAYNE COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The case against a man accused in a deadly shooting is moving forward, even though he wasn’t in court on Wednesday.

An attorney for Lanis Brown was in court as his client was arraigned on charges. It comes months after police say Brown shot and killed Zakkary Johnson, then ran from the scene, leading authorities on a days-long man hunt.

He faces six charges in the case, including felony murder.

Brown is being kept at the Pierce County jail after deputies say he was moved there for his own safety.

