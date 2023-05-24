Sky Cams
No injuries reported in shed fire on Broad River Blvd

Shed Fire
Shed Fire(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BURTON, S.C (WTOC) - The Burton Fire District responded to its sixth shed fire so far in 2023.

The shed fire on Broad River Blvd by Jennings Rd around 3:30 p.m.

Initial reports were that the fire was endangering the home. As firefighters were responding, a thick column of black smoke could be seen from Joe Frazier Rd.

Fire crews arrived on scene and quickly extinguished the fire before any damage to the home could occur. The shed was heavily damaged and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Burton fire officials state some of the main causes of these shed fires are unattended yard debris fires that spread, improper use of electricity to the shed, or improperly discarded smoking material.

