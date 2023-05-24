Sky Cams
Savannah Fire Department responds to structure fire on Huntingdon and Mercer St.

(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Fire Department is responding to a structure fire at the corner of Huntingdon and Mercer Street.

WTOC will keep you up to date as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

