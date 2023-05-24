Sky Cams
Savannah firefighter lands opportunity to visit Germany

By WTOC Staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Earlier this year, the Savannah Fire Department welcomed a firefighter from Halle Germany as part of an international exchange program to learn about how our firefighters do their jobs here.

And now a member of the Savannah Fire Department will have a chance to visit Halle.

Fire Inspector Brooke Mollenkamp will be heading to Halle, Germany next week.

While she is there she plans to learn different fire tactics and strategies from the Halle Fire Department.

She says she will be with them for 9 days and is excited to meet everyone and hopefully be able to teach them how things are done here in Savannah.

" I think what is most pivotal is that we should always be learning. No matter if we are a child in school or an adult in the workplace. So I am looking forward to that opportunity to be there and be with their fire department and see how they do things differently or similar to how we do that. Hopefully will be able to bring back some best practices to improve our fire department, and who knows maybe I will be able to teach them something that we do that can improve their fire department,” Brooke Mollenkamp says.

Mollenkamp says after spending some time with the Halle Fire Department she is going to extend her stay to explore everything else the country has to offer.

