Topping-out ceremony for America’s Second Harvest facility being built on Chatham Pkwy

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - America’s Second Harvest is one step closer to opening their new facility being built on Chatham Parkway.

They held a ceremony Wednesday for topping out on the first phase of the $40 million construction project. Crews broke ground back in December.

The executive director of the nonprofit says they are ahead of schedule and that the facility is expected to be done by December of this year.

She talked about why this is so important to the community.

“We want to make sure that everyone in our area has access to food,” America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia Executive Director, Mary Jane Crouch said. “To know that there are people who struggle to put food on the table especially with increasing cost of food and transportation, this is instrumental in making sure that we can make sure for the future that we’re able to provide what’s needed.”

The food bank will have warehouse space, a volunteer center, agency marketplace, a kids café, commercial kitchen and administrative offices.

