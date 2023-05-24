Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Topping-out ceremony for America’s Second Harvest facility being built on Chatham Pkwy

(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - America’s Second Harvest is one step closer to opening their new facility being built on Chatham Parkway.

They held a ceremony Wednesday for topping out on the first phase of the $40 million construction project. Crews broke ground back in December.

The executive director of the nonprofit says they are ahead of schedule and that the facility is expected to be done by December of this year.

She talked about why this is so important to the community.

“We want to make sure that everyone in our area has access to food,” America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia Executive Director, Mary Jane Crouch said. “To know that there are people who struggle to put food on the table especially with increasing cost of food and transportation, this is instrumental in making sure that we can make sure for the future that we’re able to provide what’s needed.”

The food bank will have warehouse space, a volunteer center, agency marketplace, a kids café, commercial kitchen and administrative offices.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tony Davis
Substitute teacher arrested following incident at Guyton Elementary in Effingham Co.
Mark Stegall
Arraignment date set for man accused of killing 5 people in boat crash
Bulloch County Sheriff's Office
Bulloch Co. Sheriff’s Office urges caution over trailer sale scam, five suspects arrested
Michael Williams
Court date for man accused of beating ex-wife into coma pushed back
Deborah Garner
Trial for December 2017 murder begins with jury selection

Latest News

Brooke Mollenkamp
Savannah firefighter lands opportunity to visit Germany
*
Bethesda Academy hosts graduation ceremony
Bat generic
Bat near Forsyth Park tests positive for rabies
RTDNA Announces 2023 Region 13 Edward R. Murrow Award Winners
WTOC earns two regional Edward R. Murrow Awards