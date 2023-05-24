Sky Cams
Tybee Island Marine Science Center celebrates World Turtle Day

(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 10:52 PM EDT
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Tuesday is World Turtle Day and The Tybee Island Marine Science Center put together a special celebration.

The day was created to celebrate and protect turtles and their habitats.

At Tuesday’s event, they focused on the diamondback terrapin turtle which is native to the salt marshes near Tybee.

“When we receive them, they’re the size of a quarter: very small. So we are receiving tonight from Doctor Craven our newest group, so the class of 2024 if you will, and then we grow them to the size of a fist and then release them into the salt marsh,” said Chantal Audran, the executive director of the Tybee Island Marine Science Center.

The center says Tuesday, they found their second sea turtle nest on the island!

