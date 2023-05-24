Wetter, cooler pattern shaping up

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Wednesday starts out in the mid 60s with highs once again near 80, this is about 5 degrees below average for this time of the year!

Slightly warmer today with highs near 80 degrees and just a slight chance for a passing shower. pic.twitter.com/g0Apn1saYJ — Andrew Gorton WTOC (@AndrewGortonWx) May 24, 2023

We’ll see partly cloudy skies with a northeasterly breeze of about 10 miles per hour. The evening will be pleasant with temperatures in the 70s.

Highs reach the lower 80s tomorrow afternoon. We’ll be mostly dry with just a slight chance for an afternoon shower or two.

Generally speaking, coastal communities have a slightly better chance of rain during this time Friday and Saturday. It’ll also be breezy with gusts over 20 miles per hour. This low will bring in cooler temperatures. Highs will likely only be in the lower 70s on Friday and some areas might not make it out of the upper 60s on Saturday.

Highs return to the mid 80s by Memorial Day and Tuesday, both days look pretty dry.

Boating conditions are not favorable starting Thursday night. We could see gusts of 35 knots on Friday. Conditions won’t improve much until Sunday night as the low moves further away from our region.

Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

