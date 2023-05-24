Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Wetter, cooler pattern shaping up

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(WTOC)
By Andrew Gorton
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 4:59 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Wednesday starts out in the mid 60s with highs once again near 80, this is about 5 degrees below average for this time of the year!

We’ll see partly cloudy skies with a northeasterly breeze of about 10 miles per hour. The evening will be pleasant with temperatures in the 70s.

Highs reach the lower 80s tomorrow afternoon. We’ll be mostly dry with just a slight chance for an afternoon shower or two.

Generally speaking, coastal communities have a slightly better chance of rain during this time Friday and Saturday. It’ll also be breezy with gusts over 20 miles per hour. This low will bring in cooler temperatures. Highs will likely only be in the lower 70s on Friday and some areas might not make it out of the upper 60s on Saturday.

Highs return to the mid 80s by Memorial Day and Tuesday, both days look pretty dry.

Boating conditions are not favorable starting Thursday night. We could see gusts of 35 knots on Friday. Conditions won’t improve much until Sunday night as the low moves further away from our region.

  • Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tony Davis
Substitute teacher arrested following incident at Guyton Elementary in Effingham Co.
Deborah Garner
Trial for December 2017 murder begins with jury selection
FILE - Police said Officer David Danielson immediately called for medical treatment for the...
4-year-old hit by police cruiser driven by on-duty officer, authorities say
Gullah Geechee area
Developer appeals Beaufort Co. Council’s decision to block golf courses in historic Gullah Geechee area
Christopher Wright, 43, died from a traumatic brain injury after his fiancée says a group of...
Father dies in assault over middle school fight, family says

Latest News

THE News at 11
Jamie's 11pm Forecast
THE News at 7
Dave's Evening Forecast
Dave Turley’s Tuesday WX Forecast 05-23-2023
WTOC FIRST ALERT WEATHER
Another cloudy day with showers around!