Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Worker dies in powered haulage accident at mining site, investigators say

A Missouri miner died this week after his truck overturned while working on a job site. (Source: WGEM)
By Jayla Louis and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM/Gray News) - A miner has died after the truck they were driving overturned while working at a surface mining site in Missouri.

According to the Mine Safety and Health Administration, the haul truck the worker was operating backed through a berm on top of a stockpile, overturned and landed on its roof.

Officials with the Riverstone Group confirmed the worker’s death which occurred Monday afternoon.

MSHA said its team is investigating the fatality while classifying it as a powered haulage accident.

So far this year, nine miners have been killed and 185 have been injured in accidents involving powered haulage equipment, according to government officials.

The worker’s identity was not immediately released.

Copyright 2023 WGEM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tony Davis
Substitute teacher arrested following incident at Guyton Elementary in Effingham Co.
Mark Stegall
Arraignment date set for man accused of killing 5 people in boat crash
Bulloch County Sheriff's Office
Bulloch Co. Sheriff’s Office urges caution over trailer sale scam, five suspects arrested
Michael Williams
Court date for man accused of beating ex-wife into coma pushed back
Deborah Garner
Trial for December 2017 murder begins with jury selection

Latest News

Dr. Santosh Reddy
Savannah surgeon shares how local medical college can help our health industry
FILE - Tina Turner performs in a concert in Cologne, Germany on Jan. 14, 2009. Turner, the...
Tina Turner, unstoppable musical force, dies at 83, manager says
FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks with reporters at the Capitol in...
McCarthy says debt ceiling standoff ‘not my fault,’ as White House warns of economic risks
A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
Lanis Brown
Man arraigned on murder charges in Wayne Co.