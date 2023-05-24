Sky Cams
WTOC earns two regional Edward R. Murrow Awards

RTDNA Announces 2023 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award Winners
RTDNA Announces 2023 Region 13 Edward R. Murrow Award Winners(WBTV, RTDNA)
By WTOC Staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC won two regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for excellence in digital and podcasting.

WTOC.com and the First Alert Weather Podcast received the Region 13 – Small Market TV awards. It’s the second year in a row that WTOC has earned the digital and podcasting award.

In 2022, WTOC’s THE News podcast brought home the honor.

The Murrow Awards are presented by the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA). It’s the world’s largest professional organization devoted exclusively to broadcast and digital journalism.

According to the RTDNA website, “Among the most prestigious in news, the Edward R. Murrow Awards recognize local and national news stories that uphold the RTDNA Code of Ethics, demonstrate technical expertise and exemplify the importance and impact of journalism as a service to the public.”

