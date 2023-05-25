Beaufort Co. teacher arrested on sexual exploitation of a minor charge

Jared Smith
Jared Smith(Beaufort County Sheriff's Office)
By WTOC Staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 9:19 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - A Beaufort County School District employee has been arrested on a sexual exploitation of a minor charge.

According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, 34-year-old Jared Smith was arrested Wednesday afternoon after investigators said media consistent with the crime of sexual exploitation of a minor was found on Smith’s phone.

The sheriff’s office said it received a tip that started the investigation.

Investigators learned that Smith was an employee of the Beaufort County School District. The sheriff’s office said the school district was made aware of the investigation once information was obtained to validate the original tip.

According to the school district, Smith was the orchestra teacher and is no longer employed. He was hired in August of 2013.

Below is a copy of the notification the school district sent to parents:

“The Beaufort County School District (BCSD) has been made aware of pending criminal charges involving HHI Middle and High School music teacher, Jared Michael Smith, who also had music lessons for HHI Elementary School and HHI School for the Creative Arts students twice weekly before school. The purpose of this communication is to inform you that this individual is no longer employed by the BCSD.

Although the district is unable to comment on an active law enforcement investigation, or personnel matters, please do not hesitate to reach out to school administration if your child is in need of any support.”

This investigation is active. The sheriff’s office said more charges could be coming depending on further examination of evidence.

