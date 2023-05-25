Businesses on Tybee Island prepare for Memorial Day weekend

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Memorial Day weekend is just hours away and many from our area are set to travel in the coming days.

This is not only a big weekend for travelers but also for many businesses, especially ones in beach communities like Tybee Island.

We stopped by a taco restaurant on the island Thursday.

Owners there told us they expect to quadruple their business compared to normal weekends and hopefully serve thousands of people.

To accommodate the expected uptick in crowds, they’re also increasing their hours starting this weekend through Labor Day.

This just isn’t a big holiday weekend but it’s also the unofficial start of summer. Businesses here say that season and the tourists that come along with it are crucial to their survival.

“I think everybody on the island is excited about this weekend. There’s a lot of people that are booked out, if you talk to vacation rentals. It’s very important for everybody on the island and this is what everybody is waiting for and looking forward to,” said Michael Hall, the owner of Chamacos Tacos.

Now one thing that the owners told us is on their radar is the chance of rain for this weekend.

They say they have plans in place if the weather isn’t beach-friendly and they’re ultimately hoping for a successful Memorial Day holiday weekend.

