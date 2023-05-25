Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Concrete contractors pay settlement over air quality permits at Bryan Co. megasite

FILE PHOTO
FILE PHOTO(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Two concrete contractors have paid settlements for operating on the Hyundai Metaplant in Bryan County before obtaining an air quality permit.

Dawkins On-Site, LLC paid a $4,000 settlement for constructing and operating Dawkins Plant 1 and 2 before obtaining the permit, according to an enforcement order by the Georgia Environmental Protection Division.

SRM Plant 395 paid a $2,000 settlement for building and operating before obtaining the permit, according to another enforcement order.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tony Davis
Substitute teacher arrested following incident at Guyton Elementary in Effingham Co.
Bulloch County Sheriff's Office
Bulloch Co. Sheriff’s Office urges caution over trailer sale scam, five suspects arrested
Mark Stegall
Arraignment date set for man accused of killing 5 people in boat crash
FILE - Tina Turner performs in a concert in Cologne, Germany on Jan. 14, 2009. Turner, the...
Tina Turner, ‘Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll’ whose triumphant career made her world-famous, dies at 83
Michael Williams
Court date for man accused of beating ex-wife into coma pushed back

Latest News

Gov. Henry McMaster signs South Carolina fetal heartbeat bill into law
Gov. McMaster signs South Carolina fetal heartbeat bill into law
Crews battling fire; lanes of Hwy 301 blocked near I-16 in Bulloch Co.
Graphic of police lights.
Police investigating shooting on Highlands Blvd. in Savannah
Jared Smith
Beaufort Co. teacher arrested on sexual exploitation of a minor charge