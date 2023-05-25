Concrete contractors pay settlement over air quality permits at Bryan Co. megasite
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Two concrete contractors have paid settlements for operating on the Hyundai Metaplant in Bryan County before obtaining an air quality permit.
Dawkins On-Site, LLC paid a $4,000 settlement for constructing and operating Dawkins Plant 1 and 2 before obtaining the permit, according to an enforcement order by the Georgia Environmental Protection Division.
SRM Plant 395 paid a $2,000 settlement for building and operating before obtaining the permit, according to another enforcement order.
Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.