Cooler morning, windy weekend ahead

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Temperatures start out cooler, closer to 60 degrees on Thursday morning under partly cloudy skies.

Temperatures are much cooler this morning! Many inland communities are waking up to 50s! pic.twitter.com/yKNJhBlfOl — Andrew Gorton WTOC (@AndrewGortonWx) May 25, 2023

We’ll warm to about 80 in the afternoon, staying dry most of the day. A slight chance of rain increases during the evening as a low gets closer to our area. Friday will be breezy with gusts over 20 miles per hour, gusting to 30 miles per hour at times. Coastal areas could even experience gusts higher than this. The low in the area will help keep highs in the mid 70s Friday afternoon.

Temperatures are much cooler this morning! Many inland communities are waking up to 50s! pic.twitter.com/yKNJhBlfOl — Andrew Gorton WTOC (@AndrewGortonWx) May 25, 2023

Generally speaking, coastal communities have a better chance of rain Friday and Saturday. Highs on Saturday might not make it out of the upper 60s from Savannah to the coast, with warmer temperatures for inland communities. Our rain chance lingers on Saturday, but the wind and rain will both lessen going into Sunday with highs back in the mid to upper 70s.

Highs return to the lower 80s for Memorial Day, which will be our nicest day of the long weekend. mid 80s and low rain chances extend into the middle of next week.

Tropical update:

The low mentioned above has a low-end chance of developing through the weekend. This will be a mainly coastal impact, with higher waves, wind and an increased risk of rip currents through at least Saturday.

Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.