First class graduates from SCCPSS E-Learning academy

(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A special day for the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System and their students.

The first graduating class from the E-learning academy received their diplomas today.

The academy was created for families who needed an alternative to in-person learning after the pandemic.

In total, 54 seniors walked across the stage at Enmarket Arena and turned their tassels to mark their accomplishments.

“I’m very grateful for the passage that I’ve been granted. Too many blessings so I can’t name them all. I’m doing this for myself but also for my mom. My mom means everything to me,” said graduate Christian Martinez.

Christian says he will be going to Savannah Tech in the fall.

Congratulations to all the graduates!

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

