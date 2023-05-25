Fort Stewart/HAAF, 3rd ID participating in several Memorial Day ceremonies

(WWNY)
By WTOC Staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 3:03 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT STEWART, Ga. (WTOC) - Fort Stewart/Hunter Army Airfield and the 3rd ID are participating in several Memorial Day ceremonies across the Coastal Empire.

  • May 28, 6-8 p.m., Savannah Vietnam Veterans of America ceremony: 3rd ID color guard, firing party, brass band, drummer and bugler. The location is Emmet Park.
  • May 29, 10:30 a.m.-noon, Hinesville American Legion Post 168: Fort Stewart Garrison Commander Col. Manny Ramirez will be the speaker. The 3rd ID jazz band, a bugler, and a color guard will also participate.
  • May 29, 11 a.m.-noon, Richmond Hill ceremony: Col. Ethan Diven, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team commander, will be the speaker. A color guard, bugle and firing party will also participate. The location is J.F. Gregory Park.
  • May 29, 11:30 a.m.-noon, Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Glennville: Lt. Col. Timothy Nix, 92nd Engineer Battalion commander, will be the speaker. A color guard, bugle, vocalist, and firing party will also participate.
  • May 29, 3-4 p.m., VFW Post 3563 Auxiliary Memorial Day Ceremony, Vidalia: Lt. Col. Darsharee Saik, 3rd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade, will be the speaker, and a color guard will also participate. The location is Southeast Technical College.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Historical marker honors Savannah woman who fought for women’s rights

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Camille Syed
Savannah’s newest historical marker honors a local African American woman who fought for women’s rights beginning in the 1920s.

Holidays HQ

Businesses on Tybee Island prepare for Memorial Day weekend

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Flynn Snyder
This is not only a big weekend for travelers but also for many businesses, especially ones in beach communities like Tybee Island.

Community

Topping-out ceremony for America’s Second Harvest facility being built on Chatham Pkwy

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By WTOC Staff
America’s Second Harvest is one step closer to opening their new facility being built on Chatham Parkway.

Shared Video

Topping-out ceremony for America’s Second Harvest facility being built on Chatham Pkwy

Updated: 23 hours ago

Latest News

News

Bat near Forsyth Park tests positive for rabies

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By WTOC Staff and Flynn Snyder
A bat near Forsyth Park has tested positive for rabies, according to the Coastal Health District.

Morning Break and Afternoon Break

Savannah firefighter lands opportunity to visit Germany

Updated: May. 24, 2023 at 3:57 PM EDT
|
By WTOC Staff
Earlier this year, the Savannah Fire Department welcomed a firefighter from Halle Germany as part of an international exchange program to learn about how our firefighters do their jobs here.

Community

Bethesda Academy hosts graduation ceremony

Updated: May. 24, 2023 at 2:34 PM EDT

Community

WTOC earns two regional Edward R. Murrow Awards

Updated: May. 24, 2023 at 12:02 PM EDT
|
By WTOC Staff
WTOC won two regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for excellence in digital and podcasting.

Community

Tybee Island Marine Science Center celebrates World Turtle Day

Updated: May. 23, 2023 at 10:56 PM EDT

Community

Tybee Island Marine Science Center celebrates World Turtle Day

Updated: May. 23, 2023 at 10:52 PM EDT
|
By WTOC Staff
Tuesday is World Turtle Day and The Tybee Island Marine Science Center put together a special celebration.