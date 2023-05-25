Fort Stewart/HAAF, 3rd ID participating in several Memorial Day ceremonies

FORT STEWART, Ga. (WTOC) - Fort Stewart/Hunter Army Airfield and the 3rd ID are participating in several Memorial Day ceremonies across the Coastal Empire.

May 28, 6-8 p.m., Savannah Vietnam Veterans of America ceremony: 3rd ID color guard, firing party, brass band, drummer and bugler. The location is Emmet Park.

May 29, 10:30 a.m.-noon, Hinesville American Legion Post 168: Fort Stewart Garrison Commander Col. Manny Ramirez will be the speaker. The 3rd ID jazz band, a bugler, and a color guard will also participate.

May 29, 11 a.m.-noon, Richmond Hill ceremony: Col. Ethan Diven, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team commander, will be the speaker. A color guard, bugle and firing party will also participate. The location is J.F. Gregory Park.

May 29, 11:30 a.m.-noon, Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Glennville: Lt. Col. Timothy Nix, 92nd Engineer Battalion commander, will be the speaker. A color guard, bugle, vocalist, and firing party will also participate.