Ghost Pirates release next season’s schedule

Savannah Ghost Pirates
Savannah Ghost Pirates(Savannah Ghost Pirates)
By WTOC Staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 2:42 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Ghost Pirates have released the schedule for the 2023/24 season.

The team opens the season at home against the Norfolk Admirals. That game is set for Friday, Oct. 20 at 7:30 p.m. at Enmarket Arena.

Click here to view the full schedule.

The team also released a schedule announcement video showcasing some of the Savannah area.

There is one special note for the upcoming season. Savannah has been selected to host the ECHL All-Star Classic, with festivities happening January 16-18. Details surrounding the game will be announced at a later date.

