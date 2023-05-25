Ghost Pirates release next season’s schedule

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Ghost Pirates have released the schedule for the 2023/24 season.

The team opens the season at home against the Norfolk Admirals. That game is set for Friday, Oct. 20 at 7:30 p.m. at Enmarket Arena.

Click here to view the full schedule.

The team also released a schedule announcement video showcasing some of the Savannah area.

There is one special note for the upcoming season. Savannah has been selected to host the ECHL All-Star Classic, with festivities happening January 16-18. Details surrounding the game will be announced at a later date.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.