Kevin Farmer steps down as Benedictine’s baseball head coach

Kevin Famer steps down
Kevin Famer steps down(wtoc)
By Chad Maxwell
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Kevin Farmer, whose Savannah high school baseball teams won four state championships and twice finished as state runner-up, has stepped down after a 24-year-career.

Farmer spent the last 11 season as the head baseball coach at Benedictine. In that time, the Cadets won two state championships (2014 & 2018) and a state runner-up finish (2021).

Prior to coaching at Benedictine, Famer led Calvary Day to two state championships (2005 & 2007) and a state runner-up finish (2006) in 10 seasons.

Benedictine Principal Dr. Jacob Horne said Farmer will remain as BC’s Assistant Principal. Farmer will also continue to serve the Cadets’ baseball program in a different capacity.

