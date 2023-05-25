Life jackets available at loaner stations at boat ramps in Chatham Co.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a good reminder for families looking to boat this holiday weekend.

The Safe Kids Savannah Coalition is reminding people they have life jackets available for your kids to borrow if you forget one.

These stands are out at every boat ramp in the county and group leaders say the idea behind them is pretty simple, but could be life-saving.

“This project was funded through the U.S. Coast Guard to bring access to life jackets and water safety resources in the community and be able to place them in a location where people always have the reminder to wear their life jacket before they go on a boat,” said Jenna Morris, coordinator at Safe Kids Savannah Coalition.

Now these aren’t out here for keeps.

The group asks that you put the life jackets back after you’re done for the day.

Again - these are all out there in the hopes that people stay safe this weekend and all through the summer.

