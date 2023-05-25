Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Officers help relocate sea lion that wandered into hotel

The Pismo Beach Police Department posted a photo of two officers with the sea lion inside the...
The Pismo Beach Police Department posted a photo of two officers with the sea lion inside the hotel’s hallway.(Pismo Beach Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PISMO BEACH, Calif. (Gray News) – Police in California were called to a hotel for a unique rescue.

A sea lion managed to make its way into the Sandcastle Inn in Pismo Beach.

The Pismo Beach Police Department posted a photo of two officers with the animal inside the hotel’s hallway.

“This little guy figured out how to go up the stairs, but needed some help to get back down,” the department wrote in a Facebook post. “Don’t worry buddy, we got you!!”

Police said they contacted the Marine Mammal Center, and the animal was safely returned to the beach.

Pismo Beach is about halfway between San Francisco and Los Angeles.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tony Davis
Substitute teacher arrested following incident at Guyton Elementary in Effingham Co.
Bulloch County Sheriff's Office
Bulloch Co. Sheriff’s Office urges caution over trailer sale scam, five suspects arrested
Mark Stegall
Arraignment date set for man accused of killing 5 people in boat crash
FILE - Tina Turner performs in a concert in Cologne, Germany on Jan. 14, 2009. Turner, the...
Tina Turner, ‘Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll’ whose triumphant career made her world-famous, dies at 83
Fire at trash company blocks Hwy 301 for hours in Bulloch Co.

Latest News

FILE - The U.S. Supreme Court is seen Tuesday, May 16, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex...
Supreme Court sharply limits federal government’s ability to police pollution into certain wetlands
FILE - This artist sketch depicts the trial of Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes, left, as he...
Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes sentenced to 18 years for seditious conspiracy in Jan. 6 attack
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy discusses the continuing impasse over raising the debt ceiling on...
Debt ceiling talks teeter on the brink, as lawmakers leave town for weekend without a deal
FILE PHOTO - A man is accused of threatening a Little League umpire with a knife in West...
‘I’ll gut you right here’: Man charged with threatening Little League umpire with knife
Cory Fleming, 54, appeared before a judge Thursday in downtown Charleston for the plea.
Alleged Murdaugh conspirator pleads guilty