Police investigating shooting on Highlands Blvd. in Savannah

Graphic of police lights.
Graphic of police lights.(MGN)
By WTOC Staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting Thursday morning on Highlands Boulevard.

According to police, a man was shot and has serious injuries. He was taken to a Savannah hospital for treatment.

The shooting occurred on the first block of Highlands Boulevard, according to police. That puts it near the intersection with Jimmy DeLoach Parkway.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

