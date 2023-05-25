Police investigating shooting on Highlands Blvd. in Savannah
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting Thursday morning on Highlands Boulevard.
According to police, a man was shot and has serious injuries. He was taken to a Savannah hospital for treatment.
The shooting occurred on the first block of Highlands Boulevard, according to police. That puts it near the intersection with Jimmy DeLoach Parkway.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.