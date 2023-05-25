Police investigating shooting on Highlands Blvd. in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting Thursday morning on Highlands Boulevard.

According to police, a man was shot and has serious injuries. He was taken to a Savannah hospital for treatment.

The shooting occurred on the first block of Highlands Boulevard, according to police. That puts it near the intersection with Jimmy DeLoach Parkway.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

