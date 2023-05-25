Veteran accused of murder takes stand to defend herself

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The veteran charged with the murder of man in Savannah took the stand to defend herself on Thursday.

Deborah Garner is accused of shooting and killing Eric Jenkins in 2017

During emotional testimony on Thursday, Garner testified that she shot Jenkins in self-defense. She said Jenkins tried to get into the car she was sleeping in after leaving The Jinx bar.

Garner said she and Jenkins got into an altercation, which is when she says she was afraid for her life, pulled out a gun and fired it before driving away.

On cross examination, prosecutors pressed Garner, asking her about the lies they say she told investigators in the days after the shooting.

Both sides wrapped up for the day. Court will be back in session Friday with closing arguments before the judge sends the case to the jury to decide Garner’s fate.

