5 people shot in Glynn Co. neighborhood

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Glynn County Police Department is investigating after five people were shot in the Fairway Oaks neighborhood.

According to the police department, officers responded at approximately 12:49 a.m. Friday to the area of Wasp Drive for reported shots fired. When officers arrived, there was a large gathering at a home and found one male who had been shot.

During the investigation, officers determined four other gunshot victims associated with this incident had arrived separately at the hospital for treatment. In total, four males and one female were shot.

According to police, one victim is still receiving medical attention while the other four sustained non-life threatening injuries.

All victims are between the ages of 18 – 21.

This is an ongoing investigation. If anyone has information regarding this investigation, please contact Det. Bergiadis of the GCPD Criminal Investigations Division at (912) 554-7802 or Silent Witness at (912)-264-1333.

