SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Seven people were displaced after a house fire on Lloyd Street in Savannah.

According to the Savannah Fire Department, the fire originated in the back of the structure.

No injuries have been reported.

The Red Cross has been called in to assist those displaced.

Structure fire at the 1900 block of Lloyd street originated at the back of the structure. Flames were extinguished in under an hour. pic.twitter.com/THQt6Vys0o — Savannah Fire Department (@savannahfire) May 26, 2023

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.