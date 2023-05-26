Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Beaufort native serving on USS Wasp

By WTOC Staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Memorial Day is time to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country and our freedom.

As we honor them, we also want to take a moment to thank those currently serving.

One of those joined us virtually from New York where Navy Fleet week is underway.

Beaufort native, Petty Officer Steven Pasternak is taking a break from his duties to join Morning Break for a few minutes.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire at trash company blocks Hwy 301 for hours in Bulloch Co.
Graphic of police lights.
Police investigating shooting on Highlands Blvd. in Savannah
Tony Davis
Substitute teacher arrested following incident at Guyton Elementary in Effingham Co.
Jared Smith
Beaufort Co. teacher fired, charged with possession of child pornography
(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Hyundai and LG announce $4.3 billion plant in Georgia to build batteries for electric vehicles

Latest News

Rescue Me Friday: Declan
Rescue Me Friday: Declan
Flags for the Fallen display begins at Might 8th Air Force Museum
Flags for the Fallen display begins at Might 8th Air Force Museum
Rescue Me Friday: Declan
Rescue Me Friday: Declan
Beaufort native serving on USS Wasp
Beaufort native serving on USS Wasp